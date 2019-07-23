ALBANY — The Albany Police Department responded Monday to an aggravated assault incident with a firearm at Albany Towers, which is located at 235 W Roosevelt Avenue.
Once responding officer Kimani Nasrullah arrived on the scene, he found Keith Jones, the victim of the incident.
Jones told Nasrullah that he was at Albany Towers with his current girlfriend, Deidra Sutton, when his ex-girlfriend, Emeerah Tolbert, arrived. Jones said Tolbert was acting irate, and Jones asked her to step outside. Once outside, Tolbert allegedly walked back to her gray Honda Accord, yelled at Jones and pulled out a black handgun.
Jones said, “What?” to Tolbert, and she fired the handgun at him. Jones told Nasrullah that she did not hit him and left the scene shortly after firing at him.
Sutton confirmed Jones’ report of the incident, and both wrote a statement describing the incident. Nasrullah was unable to find any shell casings or evidence of a bullet striking a surface.
This case remains active and has been forwarded to investigations.