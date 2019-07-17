ALBANY — While sitting in a parking lot around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, two Albany Police Department officers heard a loud explosion near the 700 block of North Van Buren Street.
They drove a block down the road, to the 800 block of North Van Buren Street, and saw a white Honda Civic engulfed in flames. Engine No. 2 from the Albany Fire Department had responded to the scene as well and were able to put the fire out.
One of the responding officers, William Clark, ran the license plate and made an attempt to contact the owner, Christopher Jackson, by phone but got no response. Another officer also tried to make contact with Jackson at the address listed but was unable to make contact.
Officers also made contact with the owner of the home on North Van Buren Street that the burning vehicle was found in front of.
The home owner said she was sleeping but woke up when she heard the loud explosion and fire truck sirens outside her home. She said she does not know who owns the car or why it was on fire outside her home.
She also told officers that she had video surveillance but did not know the code to access the footage and would have to access it later. A service request form was completed for the footage to be retrieved.
The case is labeled active and has been forwarded to investigations.