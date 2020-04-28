ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department is seeking four suspects in an April 4 drive-by shooting on Juniper Drive that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man.
Police on Tuesday identified the suspects as 18-year-olds Charles Bryant, Geno Johnson II and Tekoa Kohn, and Johnny Bernard Williams, 17.
All four of the teenagers face charges of murder and aggravated assault with a firearm, police said.
Officers were dispatched to an 11:24 p.m. call of shots fired in the 2000 block of Juniper Drive. While checking out the reports, they discovered the 19-year-old male had been fatally shot.
Marquavious Mason, 19, was arrested and charged with felony murder earlier in the investigation.
