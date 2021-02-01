ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department is seeking help in locating the third of three suspects in a July 2020 homicide.
Police on Saturday arrested Travoski Shealy, 23, on charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Emmanuel Hill, 20, who was already in custody at the Dougherty County Jail, also has been charged with the same counts in that case.
Police identified the third suspect as Dequan Coleman. Coleman, 19, also is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The three are charged in the fatal shooting of Jaime Macous.
Macous, 30, was killed in the 2100 block of Thompkins Avenue while chasing a suspect or suspects who were attempting to break into his car at about 5:26 a.m. on the morning of July 13.
Police encourage anyone with information about Coleman to call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 431-TIPS (8477) or speak with an investigator at (229) 431-2100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.