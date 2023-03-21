Albany Police seek help in solving two March 18 slayings

Michael Jerome Jackson

 Special Photo: APD

ALBANY – The Albany Police Department has identified a “person of interest” in one of two fatal shootings that occurred on March 18 and is seeking information from the public in the second slaying in which a couple were both shot when they were caught in the crossfire of an apparent shootout.

Claudarius Ceasar, 18, dies after he was shot in the neck at about 1:20 a.m., police said. Shamya Haynes reported that she and Ceasar were living in the residence on the 1500 block of Whiting Avenue and that she had told him to go outside to smoke.

