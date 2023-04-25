Albany police seek man accused of shooting his child's mother

The Albany Police Department is seeking a suspect in a Jan. 28 homicide.

 File Photo

ALBANY – The Albany Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify suspects on a Jan. 28, homicide.

Derrico Jermaine Thomas, 38, was fatally shot at the intersection of South Harding Street and Holloway Avenue.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News