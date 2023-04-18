Albany police seek man accused of shooting his child's mother

The Albany Police Department is seeking a suspect in a domestic violence case.

 File Photo

ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of threatening to shoot the mother of his child.

Larry Eugene White, 35, is wanted on two counts of felony terroristic threats and acts and a stalking charge.

