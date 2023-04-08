Albany police seeking men wanted for questioning in assault case

The Albany Police Department is seeking two Leesburg men for questioning in an aggravated assault case.

ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating two individuals wanted for questioning in an aggravated assault case that is under investigation.

John Gary Price, 42, has active arrest warrants for theft by taking, probation violation and failure to appear, police said.

