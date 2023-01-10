Albany police seeking two suspects in domestic violence cases

 File Photo

ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted on aggravated stalking charges.

De’Angelo Rashad Spencer, 34, is accused of contacting a victim for whom a judge had issued a protective order prohibiting such contact, according to police.

