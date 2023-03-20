Albany police seek suspect in firearm theft case

The Albany Police Department is seeking a suspect wanted in a weapons theft case.

 File Photo

ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a theft suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Scotty Tyler Jr., 19, is wanted on a charge of theft by taking a firearm, police said. He is accused in a recent case of stealing a firearm in the 700 block of West Society Avenue.

