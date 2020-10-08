ALBANY -- Albany police have issued arrest warrants for one suspect in a shooting early Thursday morning.
Officers dispatched at 3:17 a.m. to the 121 W. Oglethorpe Blvd. Waffle House restaurant found Kajavis Hill behind the wheel of a car. Hill, 27, had been shot multiple times. The Albany Police Department has arrested Tyrone Davis, 29, on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the incident.
Dontavious Clark, 31, has been charged with aggravated assault. Police are seeking him.
Police identified Andrew Washington as a person of interest in the case and are looking to question him. Washington has outstanding arrest warrants on charges of probation violation and criminal trespass, an APD news release said.
Investigators also are seeking a blue Chevrolet Impala that is possibly the suspect’s car.
Police also have issued arrest warrants for Sarabian Porter, 29, in connection with a Wednesday shooting at an Albany convenience store. He is charged with aggravated assault and was not in custody on Thursday afternoon.
Hill was treated at the emergency room at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and has been transferred to another hospital, a Phoebe spokesman said.
