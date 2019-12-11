ALBANY -- An Albany woman was beaten and robbed in a Tuesday-morning home invasion during which her attacker took a cellphone and handgun.
The victim, Martha Crhen, answered a knock at the door of her residence on the 700 block of Jordan Street at 6:24 a.m., according to the Albany Police Department.
“When she opened the door, she was struck in the head, face and arm with a blunt object,” police said. “After attacking her, the man went through the residence looking for valuables and demanded money.”
Police ask anyone with information to call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477).
The suspect is described as a 5-foot 7-inch black male between 180 and 200 pounds. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a gray hoodie with his face covered.