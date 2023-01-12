Albany police seek suspects cases involving father accused of injuring a toddler and striking a woman with a car

Albany police are asking for help in locating four suspects in recent crimes.

ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating suspects in two assaults and a property damage case.

Kadarius Jeffery Dunlap is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault that left his daughter injured.

