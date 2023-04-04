Cloudy with a few showers. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
A few clouds. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 1:46 pm
Rico Fields Jr.
Renijah Winchester
Rico Roberts
ALBANY -- Albany Police Department officials are seeking the public's help in locating three individuals who are wanted on a number of charges.
Rico Fields Jr. is being sought by police on charges that include:
• Aggravated assault (3 counts);
• Gang participation (6 counts);
• Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes;
• Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;
• Conspiracy to commit a crime;
• Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute;
• Possession of drug-related objects;
• Obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Renijah Winchester is being sought by police on charges that include:
• Simple battery (2 counts);
• Aggravated assault;
• Gang participation (4 counts);
• Conspiracy.
Rico Roberts is being sought by police on charges that include:
• Theft by taking;
• Gang participation (2 counts);
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these three is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
