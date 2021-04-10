Albany police seeking suspect in aggravated assault

ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department is seeking the owner of a nightclub who is accused of pointing a handgun at his girlfriend during a domestic dispute.
Police have filed charges against Eric King on counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of simple battery.
King is accused of pointing the weapon at Kenyater Miller during a dispute on April 6 at E&L Sports Bar, 1009 Clark Ave. Police say that he also pushed two people during the incident.
Albany police ask anyone with information about King’s whereabouts to call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477).
