ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department host a blood drive from 7 a.m.-noon on Jan. 9 to help replenish available blood inventories.
Across the United States, law enforcement agencies will participate in the National Blue Blood Drive. Participants help save lives by taking part in the drive in support of our nation's Law Enforcement Officers. National C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors) is partnering with the American Red Cross and community blood centers across the country to donate blood.
The month of January is typically a month that has a shortage of blood supply. January is a great opportunity for the C.O.P.S. family, the law enforcement community and local community members to join forces to give blood.
A national blood drive will be conducted during the month of January with many drives occurring on or around Jan. 9 to coincide with Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The public is urged to join local law enforcement by donating to help save lives in honor of those who put their lives on the line for us every shift.