ALBANY – Thursday will bring out the ghosts and goblins, along with videogame and anime characters, for the annual rush for Halloween goodies as trick-or-treaters go house to house.
Parents can save themselves a fright by taking some precautions to ensure that the holiday tradition doesn’t lead to a lost or injured child, according to the Albany Police Department.
“There’s a lot going on this time of year,” police Cpl. Dillard Glover said. “It’s getting dark earlier.”
Parents should monitor their children as they walk around and knock on doors, Glover said.
“Younger kids are not as aware of dangers,” he said. “Don’t let younger children go out without a responsible older sibling with them if you can’t go yourself.”
Statistics bear out the warning.
Halloween is the deadliest night of the year for pedestrians, according to insurance company State Farm. There are an average 5.5 deaths per year on Oct. 31, more than double the number for other days of the year. Of those, 23 percent of deaths involve children ages 5-8, and 70 percent occur away from an intersection or crosswalk.
If parents are accompanying children, Glover said, they should watch carefully as the kids walk and visit houses. With many children likely wearing some of the same popular costumes, it is possible for a parent to lose sight of their child if not paying attention.
Children also should wear costumes that reflect light so that drivers can more easily see them, Glover said. The police department also recommends that children carry flashlights.
Motorists sharing the streets with the little ones also should be aware.
“When you’re out driving, keep in mind there will be trick-or-treaters out for two or three hours,” Glover said. “I just want the adults to be aware the kids will be out. Just be a little more alert than you normally are. Slow down a little bit. Just be very cautious and observant.”
Police will be out patrolling neighborhoods during the period that children make their rounds. After children are rewarded with their treats, Glover recommends that parents check the items to ensure they’re safe.
“I would say not to let your kids eat any candy until you get home,” he said. “Make sure it looks OK before letting your kids eat it. If it looks tampered with, throw it away.”
For the adults out enjoying the Halloween spirit – or spirits, as the case may be – police gave a similar message. Those who imbibe should have a designated driver or call for a ride.
“If you do Halloween parties as adults, remember don’t drink and drive,” Glover said. “Just be responsible, have fun. The Albany Police Department isn’t against people having fun on any of these holidays, but please be responsible.”