ALBANY -- Albany residents will get a chance to weigh in on their police department during a Thursday virtual community meeting.
The session is part of an assessment of the police department being conducted by the Berry Dunn firm. The assessment will examine the operations of the Albany Police Department. The Albany City Commission approved the study, at a cost of $68,000, in September.
The consultant will examine police operations and gather data from the department. The company also will include community input in its work.
Department officials say they expect the study to provide a better understanding of the department's strengths, challenges and opportunities moving forward. The consulting firm also will look at operations and culture to see how APD is performing and identify areas where there is room for improvement.
Previous assessments of the police department have not included community input, and that is something Police Chief Michael Persley said he wanted to change with the current work.
“The intent is to have a better connection with the community,” he said. “I strongly encourage community members to participate in the surveys and listening session that will be conducted during the assessment period.”
The virtual community forum will be held from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. The Zoom link is https://berrydunn.zoom.us/j/97528501553.
Additional information is available at https://berrydunn.mysocialpinpoint.com/albany-ga.
A message from Persley about the assessment can be found at https://youtu.be/py2VmliMZVY.
