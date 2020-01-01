ALBANY -- The new year is here, and for most Christmas celebrants -- at least the ones who have live trees -- that means the chore of taking down and disposing of the Christmas tree.
The Solid Waste Division of the city of Albany's Public Works department has you covered on getting rid of your tree.
Solid Waste customers with live trees can leave those trees at the normal collection site for yard trimming pick-up and have them picked up at no charge.
The trees, though, must be free of any garland, tinsel, lights and ornaments.
Contact Solid Waste for additional information.