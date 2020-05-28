ALBANY -- The city of Albany received a special allocation of Community Development Block Grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the amount of $523,987 to be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), city officials announced in a Thursday news release.
The allocation was issued through and was authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The city of Albany is amending its FY 2019-2020 action plan to incorporate CARES funding and proposed activities. Additionally, the city has requested from HUD certain Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships Program regulatory waivers to better serve the immediate needs of low- and moderate-income individuals and local businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
A virtual public hearing will be held on Monday from noon-1:30 p.m. and will include CARES updates from representatives of the city, Albany Housing Authority, United Way of Southwest Georgia, and local housing counselors. The public can tune in to the meeting by dialing 1-646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 954 0761 6721 and Password: 932485) or follow the meeting by the simulcast on the city’s Facebook page. To attend the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/95407616721?pwd=SlBCUXJqZENUL25NOVNIVXFSc2tjUT09 Meeting ID: 954 0761 6721 and Password: 932485.
For more information on this meeting, contact Shelena Hawkins, director of the city's Department of Community and Economic Development at shawkins@albanyga.gov.
