ALBANY — The city of Albany received an additional round of special allocation of Community Development Block Grant coronavirus funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the amount of $508,745 to be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19. This allocation was issued through and was authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The city of Albany is amending its FY 2020-2021 Action Plan to incorporate CARES funding and proposed activities. In partnership with local community groups and partners, the city will hold community meetings and stakeholder interviews in the coming weeks to identify priority community needs for low- and moderate-income persons impacted by COVID-19. A virtual public hearing will be held on Oct. 14 from 5:30-7 p.m. and will include CARES updates from representatives of the city and its partnering agencies.
The public can tune in to the meeting by dialing 1-646-558-8656 (Meeting ID: 994 4582 3237 and Password: 529290) or follow the meeting by the simulcast on the city’s Facebook page.
To attend the Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/99445823237?pwd=RGZQWlJkZklEYW50YXVFYXlteEVXZz09 Meeting ID: 994 4582 3237 and Password: 529290.
For more information on this meeting, interested persons may contact Shelena Hawkins, director of the Department of Community and Economic Development, at shawkins@albanyga.gov.
