ALBANY – The Albany Recreation and Parks Department is welcoming kids as young as age 3 to take a swing playing in youth baseball and softball leagues.
The focus of the program, which ARPD officials say they hope to grow this year, will be on fun, fundamentals and sportsmanship. To boost participation, the department is reaching out to schools and churches to attract more players.
“We’ve had it almost every year, but it has not been on this scale that we are (developing) at this moment,” Recreation Supervisor Cassandra Aaronson said. “We do have registration going on, and we have extended it until April 2.”
Girls compete in Tee-ball softball for ages 3 to 6, and teams for ages 7 and 8, 9 and 10, 11 and 12, and 13 up to 17.
The cost is $35 for ages 3 to 9 and $50 for players 10 to 17. Each participant will receive a jersey, socks and a belt.
Recreation department employees and coaches are lined up to support the league, with an emphasis on learning skills and making players better, Aaronson said. The program also benefits the school system by building skills they will need to play on school teams.
An Amateur Athletic Union of elite players will be developed to take on teams from other cities.
For boys, the baseball league is open to players 3-12, with a cost of $35 for those up to 9 and $50 for players 10 through 12. Players will receive a hat, jersey, belt and socks.
“Before we actually play the game, we teach them the game and teach them player conduct, parent conduct and coaches’ conduct,” Recreation Supervisor Kadero Austin said. “We always want to make sure we’re teaching sportsmanship.”
As a youngster playing Tee-ball, Austin said, “The most important thing to me was having fun and learning the game. It’s important to start off as soon as possible.”