Albany Recreation and Parks gearing up for baseball, softball play in the spring

The Albany Recreation and Parks Department is registering girls ages 3 through 17 and boys ages 3 through 12 for softball and baseball leagues through April 2.

 Special Photo: ARPD

ALBANY – The Albany Recreation and Parks Department is welcoming kids as young as age 3 to take a swing playing in youth baseball and softball leagues.

The focus of the program, which ARPD officials say they hope to grow this year, will be on fun, fundamentals and sportsmanship. To boost participation, the department is reaching out to schools and churches to attract more players.

