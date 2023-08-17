Albany Recreation and Parks hosting fishing rodeo, pickleball play over the weekend

The Albany Recreation and Parks Department is hosting its third fishing rodeo of its summer series on Saturday at Putney Park.

 Special Photo: ARP

PUTNEY – It’s the end of the fishing rodeo season, but the Putney community is hosting one last bash for the Albany Recreation and Parks program that encourages youths to engage in the sport.

The ARP also is looking to hook more people on the fast-growing sport of pickleball and will hold a Sunday Free Play event.

