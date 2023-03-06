Albany Recreation and Parks hosting Tuesday health fair

About 100 attended the first wellness fair hosted by the Albany Recreation and Parks Department. The second of the series runs from 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday at the J.C. Odom Fitness and Wellness Center.

ALBANY – The city of Albany’s Recreation and Parks Department is hosting a series of wellness fairs to remind people of the importance of health and to get back in the swing of healthy living as life returns to normal after COVID-19.

The second of four health and wellness fairs will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday at the J.C. Odom Jr. Fitness and Wellness Center located at 1100 N. Jordan St. The health fair is an opportunity to get blood pressure and other screenings as well as flu and COVID vaccines.

