ALBANY – The city of Albany’s Recreation and Parks Department is hosting a series of wellness fairs to remind people of the importance of health and to get back in the swing of healthy living as life returns to normal after COVID-19.
The second of four health and wellness fairs will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday at the J.C. Odom Jr. Fitness and Wellness Center located at 1100 N. Jordan St. The health fair is an opportunity to get blood pressure and other screenings as well as flu and COVID vaccines.
“This is a follow-up to our health fair on Feb. 11 at the Bill Miller Community Center,” Bert Bacon, manager of health and wellness with the department, said. “This is a circuit of health fairs that we wanted to put on in the community. We wanted to put them at more than one location.”
The final two fairs are scheduled for March 21 at the Club at Thornton Park and on April 21 at Driskell Park, which will focus on children as well as adults. About 100 people attended the initial health fair.
Some people got out of the habit of getting regular health screenings, so the wellness fairs are a way for them to get back into the swing of things with the return to a normal lifestyle, Bacon said.
The department is collaborating with the Phoebe Putney Health System Network of Trust, Morehouse School of Medicine, Georgia’s Peach State health plan and the Dougherty County School System’s wraparound services.
Health care professionals will be on hand to provide health screenings, and individuals whose results could indicate an issue will be referred to their regular providers to follow up on that information.
“This is a good opportunity to get a check, see if there’s anything going on and refer to their doctors,” Bacon said. “We really feel like over the last couple of years, after COVID and having been shut down and then re-opening again, a lot of people have put health on the back burner. We need to make sure people are up to date with their shots.”
It also will be a chance to spotlight the facility that has a full gym that is free to the public and also features a walking track and a community garden area, Bacon said.