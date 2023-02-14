ALBANY — Filling a conference room at the Albany Civic Center, a senior citizens’ Valentine’s Day Bingo Breakfast event brought out the love on Tuesday.
About 200 participants came out to enjoy the celebration hosted by the Albany Recreation and Parks Department, last held in February 2020, right about the time Albany became one of the biggest hotspots in the world for the novel coronavirus.
“I’m going to tell them — because this is a Hallmark moment for me, this is Valentine’s and my Valentine’s Day message — my heart leaps to them today and always,” ARP Director Steven Belk said. “They’re the reason I’m here. They make me smile, and they energize me. This is just a joyous day.”
The group that gathered for the first time since 2020 was treated to a breakfast and bingo, led by Tee Taylor, the recreation supervisor for the department, who encouraged participants to jump up and do the Twist prior to the late breakfast.
The group also heard fire safety tips from retired Albany Fire Department employee Carlton Russell.
“If you smoke and buy beer, don’t buy that, buy a smoke detector,” he told groups sitting at tables decorated with hearts and other Valentine’s-themed items. “You can skip a day or two. We don’t want to come to your house and put you in a body bag because you don’t have a smoke detector.”
Russell’s other advice was to avoid cooking while wearing loose-fitting clothing “because that can catch on fire.”