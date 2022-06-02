ALBANY – The city of Albany is looking to keep young people moving forward, both physically and mentally, during a summer day camp schedule that includes physical activities, learning and enrichment. The camp will run through Aug. 5.
The camp, hosted by the Albany Recreation & Parks Department, is being held at several gyms and community centers and is open to kids ages 7 to 14.
“We have very good participation,” Alexandra Brown, events and marketing coordinator for the department, said. “We have a lot of kids because most of our camps are within school areas.”
The city has hosted the summer camp experience for at least the last three years, she said.
“We try to do it for every school break, spring break,” Brown said of camp activities. “We try to do something a little different every year.”
Themes for the 2022 camp are sports and fitness, arts and culture, enrichment activities and literacy.
The camp will have sessions from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on weekdays at the Bill Miller Community Center, Driskell Community Center and the Lockette Community Center. Early drop-off is available at each location.
Participants will receive a healthy breakfast, lunch and snack each day.
The cost, which includes the entire 10 weeks, is $175 for a single-child household, $150 per participant for two children and $125 per child for three or more. Swim time costs $25 per each participating child.
