Albany representatives will take part in Advocacy Days for developmentally disabled

The Change Center employees Marlisa Bailey, left, and Daniel Fleurin were named state ambassadors for the 2021-2022 Georgia Recovers media campaign that included the pair being featured on a billboard and recovery videos.
ALBANY — When the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities hosts its annual Advocacy Days beginning on Jan. 24, Aspire in Albany will have a strong presence at the state Capitol.
Advocacy Days is a gathering of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, families and caregivers hosted by the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities, held each year during the state legislative session in Atlanta.
The goal is to educate legislators about issues important to this community, said D’Arcy Robb, the agency’s administrative director.
“Through these events, GCDD helps to create community engagement and support efforts to change public policy for the disability community,” she said. “With the advocacy momentum we have going into this legislative session, we think it is critical for self-advocates and families to be actively involved.”
Aspire Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Services of Albany plans to send a number of staff and local residents as representatives. Among them are Marlisa Bailey, director of employee experience and change management at the Change Center, and Daniel Flueren, Aspire’s COO.
“We participate fully in Advocacy Days,” said Bailey, who along with Flueren was chosen as one of the 16 faces of recovery for the 2021-2022 Georgia Recovers billboard campaign. “We travel in teams of individuals that provide (recovery).
“In terms of advocacy, with Daniel and I being recovery ambassadors, we will be present and alongside the people who are working with recovery.”
The 2023 Advocacy Days will be a hybrid of virtual and in-person activities.
Topics for the event include inclusive post-secondary education, waivers and wages, and advancing Employment First and ending subminimum wage for individuals with disabilities.