ALBANY — Located in southwest Georgia, the Albany Dougherty County Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) – which comprises the city of Albany and surrounding counties (Dougherty, Lee, Terrell, Worth, Baker) -- has garnered the attention of the state of Georgia and the nation given the concerning numbers of novel coronavirus infections and deaths from COVID-19 for a community of its size.
As of March 28, 282 patients from the Albany MSA have been confirmed to have COVID-19, mainly from Dougherty and Lee counties, which comprise the bulk of the population for the Albany MSA (estimated 165,440). The calculated rate of COVID-19 infection for the Albany MSA is currently 1.7 cases per 1,000 — which is almost four times the national rate of 0.43 cases per 1,000.
Death from COVID-19 in the Albany MSA is more alarming with 27 reported deaths as of March 28 – with a crude mortality rate of 9.6% based on currently reported cases. The mortality rate of death from COVID-19 is calculated as 0.16 per 1,000 inhabitants.
The population of Georgia is estimated to be 10,617,423 (2019), while the Albany MSA is estimated to be 165,440. As of March 28, 34% of all Georgia deaths from COVID-19 have come from the Albany Metropolitan Statistical Area -- which represents only 1.6% of the Georgia population.
Located in Albany Georgia, Georgia Pollens Clinical Research Centers Inc. is seeking to participate in trials from sponsors who are conducting vaccine trials for the 2019 novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Georgia Pollens is also seeking sponsors for the development of plasma-directed therapies for COVID-19. The rich population of patients in our area who are recovering from COVID-19 may offer the opportunity to further understand the immune response to this disease and to develop life-saving treatments for COVID-19. While Georgia Pollens Clinical Research Centers does not have any current trials for COVID-19, we are aggressively reaching out to pharmaceutical companies and government agencies to position Georgia Pollens to participate when COVID-19 trials begin -- hopefully in the near future.
Georgia Pollens Clinical Research Centers Inc. has been conducting clinical trials for more than 15 years, including industry-sponsored vaccine trials and monoclonal antibody therapies for a number of immunological conditions. Given the high rates of COVID-19 mortality and morbidity in the Albany area, Georgia Pollens is ideally situated to participate in clinical trials for this disease.
