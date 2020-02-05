ALBANY -- The city of Albany has settled a 2015 lawsuit that involved a 2013 accident in which an Albany Police Department officer’s patrol car struck a parked car in a yard and injured the owner, who was sitting inside.
The Albany City Commission approved the settlement during a Jan. 27 meeting after discussing the matter in closed session. Georgia law allows for local government bodies to close meetings to discuss certain personnel matters as well as pending litigation and real estate transactions.
Under the settlement, plaintiff Vincent D. Jackson will receive $325,000, City Attorney Nathan Davis said during an interview following a commission meeting called to discuss an unrelated matter.
The suit was filed Oct. 19, 2015, in Dougherty County State Court.
Jackson was injured in the accident and accrued significant medical bills as a result of the accident, he said.
“The plaintiff suffered injuries of approximately $175,000,” Davis said.
Jackson was sitting inside his car parked in front of his 1309 N. Washington St. residence on Oct. 31, when his car was struck by a police car.
The officer, “while negligently operating her vehicle at a high rate of speed, lost control of her vehicle and collided with plaintiff’s vehicle, causing plaintiff’s vehicle to travel north-bound in the yard and across the wheelchair ramp,” the lawsuit said.
After the initial collision, the patrol car went into a spin and sheared a utility pole before slamming into Jackson’s car a second time.
The lawsuit did not specify a dollar amount being sought, but noted that losses suffered included at least $168,000 for medical and other expenses. The lawsuit noted that Jackson expected to incur additional expenses related to his injuries after the time of the filing.
The officer was driving at a high rate of speed while responding to a call for assistance, the city said in a response to the lawsuit.
The city initially claimed sovereign immunity in court filings as a defense from being held responsible in the case.
“It appeared that there was a liability on the part of the city,” Davis said. “In response to the plaintiff having a good case of liability, it was in the city’s best interest to settle.”
If the city had taken the case to court, the amount awarded to Jackson could have been greater, Davis said.
"That was, in effect, a good settlement,” the city attorney said.
