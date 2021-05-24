MACON – An Albany resident has pleaded guilty to federal child sex trafficking in a case involving a runaway teenage victim.
Demetrius Hunter, aka Red, pleaded guilty to one count sex trafficking of children before U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell. Hunter faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years up to a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a maximum fine of $250,000 and a term of supervised release of at least five years up to a lifetime of supervision. Hunter’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 18.
Co-defendant Tamara Taylor, aka Coco, 30, of Albany, pleaded guilty to one count of use of facilities in interstate and foreign commerce to transmit information about a minor. Taylor faces a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment, a maximum fine of $250,000 and a term of supervised release of at least five years up to the possibility of a lifetime of supervision. Taylor’s sentencing is scheduled for July 28. There is no parole in the federal system.
“Demetrius Hunter and Tamara Taylor will spend well-deserved time in federal prison for the cruelty, manipulation and sexual abuse they inflicted on a runaway foster child in need,” acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. “Our office will do everything in our power to ensure justice is served against predators who exploit and harm children. I am thankful to the FBI and local law enforcement for finding the victim and returning her to safety, as well as removing these child predators from our streets.”
“When most adults would have felt a responsibility to try to help a lost and helpless young child, Hunter and Taylor ruthlessly took advantage of her, selling her for sex,” Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Chris Hacker said. “Now they will spend time in prison while their innocent victim begins to recover from the emotional scars they left her with.”
On Oct. 5, 2016, Taylor came across the victim, a 15-year-old female, at the Bridgeview hotel in Macon. The day prior, the victim had run away from a group foster home and was at the hotel looking for her sister. The victim did not find her sister and had been abandoned by her ride. The victim informed Taylor of her age and that she had run away from a group home. Taylor invited the victim to her room where Taylor introduced the victim to Hunter, who knew her age and that she had run away. Hunter told the victim that they were traveling the world and invited her to stay with them, but told her that she would have to make money. The victim did not understand at that time how she would be expected to make money.
After staying one night at the Bridgeview, Hunter and Taylor took the victim to another hotel in Warner Robins. The victim’s profile was placed on Backpage, a website commonly used for online advertisements for commercial sex acts. Records from Backpage verify that the victim’s profile had been posted by Taylor on Backpage.
The advertisements included photographs of the victim in underwear and included a cellphone number to call that was provided by Hunter and Taylor. Hunter explained the victim would have to do “tricks” to get money and forced the victim to perform sex acts on him. The victim remained with Hunter and Taylor until Oct. 18, 2016, when they were encountered by law enforcement, and the victim was returned to her group foster home. As a result of the advertisements posted on Backpage, the victim had to engage in two to five commercial sex acts. During her time with Hunter and Taylor, the victim relied on them for her shelter and food. She stated in her interview with law enforcement that when having to engage in one commercial sex act, she told herself “You gotta do this, you gotta get the money, that’s how you eat.”
The case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Melody Ellis and Beth Howard are prosecuting the case.
