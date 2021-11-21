ALBANY — The Gaines Avenue Church of Christ is looking forward to the celebration of member Gallene Tinson’s centennial birthday.
Tinson, who turns 100 on Dec. 11, was born in 1921 in Blakely and relocated to Albany with her family as a teenager. Baptized in 1944 at the Lincoln Avenue church location, she continued her membership when the church relocated to 2023 River Road in 1968 and in 1985 when the congregation moved to its current location at 411 Gaines Ave.
“(I) am humbled to serve as one of Gallene’s ministers,” church pastor Joe Godfrey said.
Tinson is an inspiration to him not only for her longevity, the pastor said, but also because of her demonstration of what it means to live.
“She lives a life of faithfulness to God and love for her family,” Godfrey said.
Over the years, Tinson said she has found children’s Bible study and Working with Benevolence rewarding and is now a member of the Gran-timers at the church.
Tinson’s loves include singing, working on puzzles and reading the Bible, her daughter, Barbara Tinson, with whom she lives, said. She continues to dine on hot dogs from The Little Red Dog House and enjoys sitting on her porch and reading.
The highlight of Gallene Tinson’s week, she says, is when her children come to visit, especially on Sunday. Her pastimes include browsing her photo albums and watching “Family Feud” and “Wheel of Fortune.”
Tinson is said to rarely be without a smile on her face as she enjoys life and living in the Good Life City.
She has five sons and four daughters, 31 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.