ALBANY — Increased demand and low supply have resulted in a tenfold increase in the price of traffic-slowing devices, with the result being the exhaustion of the funds set aside for placing them in Albany neighborhoods.
On Tuesday, city staff brought five projects to the Albany City Commission for concrete speed tables on five streets where excessive speeding and neighborhood requests warrant their placement.
The proposed projects include the 700 block of Shadowlawn Drive and 1300 block of West Whitney Avenue. There is sufficient money raised through the transportation special-purpose local-option sales tax (T-SPLOST) to fund those projects, but an additional transfer of money would be needed to fund projects on Eager Avenue, Yorktown Avenue and Lippitt Drive.
As the number of projects has increased, the costs per speed table has increased from about $2,300 each to about $23,000. And only one contractor has shown interest in bidding on the projects.
Initially, the concrete speed tables were less expensive than rubber speed bumps, but the concrete versions have now outpaced the rubber alternatives, which have a shorter lifespan.
Commission members broached several suggestions, including bidding multiple projects to increase the price tag — along with the potential for larger concrete contractors to express interest in tendering bids.
“I think we need to look at rubber speed bumps,” Mayor Bo Dorough said.
Ward IV Commissioner Chad Warbington suggested considering placing flashing speed signs in neighborhoods where there is excessive speeding.
“Maybe that will be the first stage, to put up the flashing lights,” he said. “When drivers see those, maybe it will remind them to take their foot off the gas.”
In some instances, when speed tables have been placed on one street used as a cut-through, speeding drivers seek out an alternative street through another neighborhood. That, in turn, results in another request for the devices.
The accuracy on medical television shows is occasionally sacrificed to create enough drama to fill 40-something minutes of running time. Ro curated a list of common medical procedures and accuracies TV shows get wrong. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.