Members of the Rotary Club of Albany used their Thursday meeting to visit the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration traveling exhibit on display at the Thronateeska Heritage Center.

ALBANY – Members of the Rotary Club of Albany made a field trip out of the club's weekly meeting Thursday, visiting the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration traveling exhibit.

The exhibit, "Drugs: Costs and Consequences," is open at the Thronateeska Heritage Museum through Sept. 5.

