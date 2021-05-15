ALBANY -- The Albany Rotary Club has recognized four local graduating high school seniors with a monetary award to help with their college studies.
Ansley Reich from Deerfield Windsor School will attend the Georgia Institute of Technology. She said she plans to major in Business Administration with a concentration in accounting. She is an AP scholar with honors and has been active in Spanish Club, Beta Club, Key Club and various sports.
Abigail Tindell from Lee County High School said she plans to attend Georgia Southern University to pursue a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry with aspirations of attending graduate school for dentistry. She has attained a GPA above 4.0 during her studies and will be eligible for the state's HOPE Scholarship.
Thomas Waller from Sherwood Christian Academy said he plans to attend the University of Georgia to major in computer science. Waller has immersed himself in technology and learned code, and he has been active in the National Honor Society, track, and cross country. He is an Eagle Scout. Thomas has volunteered at Second Harvest food bank, the Albany Marathon, and done several Scouting projects.
Niyhia Weston from Dougherty Comprehensive High School said she plans to attend Georgia Southern University to study biology. She said she hopes to attend medical school to become a trauma surgeon. She has participated in dual enrollment classes at Albany Technical College and Albany State University. She is member of the National Society of High School Scholars, Beta Club, and Dougherty High's Student Council.
