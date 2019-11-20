ALBANY – Hunters with disabilities will get two days to hunt deer in southwest Georgia, but the annual hunt is a lot more than just a chance to bag a trophy buck.
“We socialize a little bit before the hunt,” Chad Hancock of the Albany Rotary Club, which is sponsoring the Thursday and Friday hunt, said. “Thursday evening there is a steak dinner for participants and their helpers. They socialize with the other hunters. They just have a lot of fun outside the field.”
The hunt, designated starting this year as the Ronnie Howell Rotary Hunt for a Rotarian who was instrumental in making the hunt a success, will include eight participants. Howell served a number of groups and organizations on coordinating hunting opportunities for hunters with disabilities.
“It’s been over 20 years,” said Hancock, who is project chair for the event for the ninth year, of the history of the annual hunt. “There were Rotarians that realized there were some disabled hunters out there that had limited (hunting) opportunities. They decided to organize this to give them a couple of days in the woods.”
The 2019 hunt is made possible by landowner Flo Rob Inc. through its president, John Leach.
Rotarians Lamar Hudgins, Dennis Harrell and Charlie Kelly are assisting in event preparation, coordinating and cooking the meals for the hunters.
“A lot of Rotarians who participate in this get as much enjoyment out of it as the hunters themselves,” Hancock said. “The hunters are thankful for the opportunity to get out into the woods. They’re super excited.”