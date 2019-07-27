BREMERTON, Wash. — Hospital Corpsman Third Class Christopher Chance Finley, an Albany native and 2014 graduate of Albany Technical College, is assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton in Washington.
Finley, whose degree from Albany Tech is in paramedicine, was recently recognized as NHB’s Junior Sailor of the Quarter.
“Congratulations on your selection and thanks for your hard work, dedication and superior performance,” Capt. Jeffrey Bitterman, NHB commanding officer, said to Finley as he announced the honor.
Finley said he was taken completely by surprise in being a recipient of such recognition.
“My initial reaction to winning Junior Sailor of the Quarter was some disbelief and gratitude for the opportunity. It was a very humbling experience,” Finley said.
It was approximately a year earlier that Finley began his Navy career, in March 2018, after becoming interested in Navy medicine while working as a civilian paramedic.
“I sought more knowledge and exposure to medicine with the dream of becoming an emergency room doctor," he said. "The medical director/ER physician I worked under served as an ER doctor in the Navy and gave me insight and inspired me to pursue this goal.”
Finley added that Navy medicine has opened a multitude of opportunities to obtain further education, leadership and a chance to inspire others to pursue their own dreams.
“The most exciting memory with Navy medicine would have to be when I went on temporary assigned duty to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island with the search-and-rescue medical technicians," he said. "I was given the chance to see their duties and protocols as emergency medicine providers, experience aviation medicine and even flew in the helicopter while suspended approximately 50 feet outside of the cabin.”
Finley attests that the best part of his career, up to this point, has been learning under surgeons, having the opportunity to impart his paramedic knowledge/experience to others and appreciating the leadership at Naval Hospital Bremerton.
“The most fun I’ve had would definitely be scrubbing in and assisting the surgeons," he said. "I am (also) currently in the process of entering the search-and-rescue medical technician training pipeline as well as completing my bachelor's degree.
"The end goal is to become an emergency medicine physician.”
For the past few months, Finley was about as far removed from his normal duties and any Navy installation as possible. He was on temporary assigned duty in South Dakota, providing for Army National Guard field exercises.
The training was designed to hone field skills in austere surroundings similar to Central Asia, and there were several objectives that corpsmen like Finley were entrusted to accomplish during their time assigned there.
“It was a great opportunity and served as an excellent learning experience," Finley said. "Integrating with the Army provided instruction and leadership opportunities as well.”
Finley said he was able to expand his medical knowledge by working in an environment similar to what might be experienced in the field as a fleet marine force corpsman or as an independent duty corpsman away from a well-staffed hospital. He got to work with and see how the Army practices field medicine for future reference if deployed on joint service medical missions and facilities.
Some of the field exercises had Finley operating relatively autonomously as well as with a small team. He also worked side-by-side on a daily basis with both junior and senior Army medics and physician assistants to provide needed medical care to any patient in need, as well as receive instruction, guidance and hands-on experience in the joint environment.
Finley was required to attend Tactical Combat Casualty Care, which is a specifically designed course built to help the corpsman think about his or her surroundings, be able to focus under stress and ensure the correct medical treatment is provided in a simulated combat environment.
“A typical day revolved around morning sick call, followed by routine medication distribution and patient evaluation following the meals throughout the day," he said. "On certain days, I was allowed to instruct candidates on their own personal preventative medical care and even TCCC protocol instruction. The end of the day was evening sick call as well.”
During field exercises, the corpsmen split into one- or two-person teams to man various medical posts concerned with any possible signs of heat-stress, injury, fatigue and illness.
“There were certain evolutions I took part in, like the nine-mile ruck, five-mile company run and 12-mile ruck," Finley said. "I once integrated to a small forward operating base, which was a more field-medicine type experience and also performed water-testing/treatment.”
Whether preparing for deployment to the South Pacific or supporting a field exercise in South Dakota, it was all in a day’s work for Finley and the other corpsmen.
“I am contributing to readiness by performing my daily duties to patients and fellow Sailors to the best of my ability," he said. "I am serving as an assistant command fitness leader, supply petty officer, work center supervisor, pursuing my bachelor's degree in health sciences, obtaining my board-certified flight paramedic and most of all leading others through any opportunity possible, whether they work directly with me or not.
“Navy medicine is not for the faint of heart. It is for the person who is willing to give their all and place others before self.”