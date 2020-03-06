ALBANY -- The arrival of new stores and the reopening of the Nelson Tift Building Convention Center are breathing new life into downtown Albany.
On Friday at Three Little Birds, manager Susan Snyder was unpacking merchandise at the gift boutique store that is opening in late March on Front Street. She said being in the area that draws visitors to the nearby Flint RiverQuarium and Flint Riverwalk was a factor in deciding on the 127 N. Front St. location.
“I think it’s part of being part of the downtown area, with the feel now, with the (Pretoria Fields) brewery and The Flint restaurant, just to bring something here and try to get this built up,” Snyder said. “You can have a beer. You can have a nice meal at The Flint and walk around. We’re excited to be a part of this.”
The boutique will have “something for everyone,” owner Donna Key said.
“The store will feature bath and body products, candles, spa and loungewear, jewelry, purses, tabletop, baby and children's items and several other options to choose from,” she said. “The store also will feature a fresh flower bar, gift wrapping, monogramming and embroidery services.”
Three Little Birds also will offer customers a cup from the coffee bar as they browse. They can select from varieties of fresh flowers for a bouquet for a special someone. Gift wrapping also will be available.
“Stop in, sample our coffee, smell our flowers, but most of all, have fun,” Key said. “Feel good. We can’t wait to meet you.”
At the 226 W. Broad Ave. convention center, general manager Colette Jenkins excitedly gave a tour of the historic building that features glittering wood floors. It also has kitchen facilities for caterers.
Antiques placed in the lobby, and a bicycle that appears to date back to the turn of the previous century located on the second floor add to the historic charm.
“Typically, we have weddings and reunions,” Jenkins said. “We do host retirement parties, anniversary parties. A couple who married here four years ago wants to come back for their five-year anniversary.
“We want to keep the authentic feel of this place, because this building is over 100 years old.”
A number of students have expressed interest in holding graduation parties in the facility, and the center can accommodate other events such as corporate groups and seminars with a conference room for meetings, Jenkins said.
“We’re going to be looking at (having) events for dancing, live bands and jazz,” she said.
Jenkins works with vendors with whom she can provide items such as themed tablecloths.
“All you need is an idea or a dream in mind, and we can make it a reality,” she said. “I left to finish my college; I came back on Saturday, so we’re just starting our new chapter. It’s amazing how it reconnected. We’ve got two weddings already booked for May. It’s going really well.”
The area seems to be enjoying a renaissance, said Albany Downtown Manager Lequrica Gaskins.
“I think they’re seeing a synergy, the momentum is picking up again,” she said. “People are wanting to be a part of the moment.”
Sitting on a bench outside the convention center, Gaskins pointed out the nearby Charlotte’s Formal Wear and Events and mentioned several other locations she said she thinks are adding to the momentum, including Jethro’s Coffee Co. and Student Center at 212 N. Washington St.
“They’re trying to let Albany State students know there is a quiet space they can go,” Gaskins said. “That’s what we’re doing in downtown Albany, bringing people together. People like Ms. Jenkins helps us with that and creating a sense of place.”
The entrepreneurs making the move to the area are bringing small businesses that bring a sense of place and bring back the feel of Albany’s downtown when it was the central hub, she said.
“(People) remember the stores,” she said. “They want to be able to recreate that character, that historical component. Small businesses are the hub.”
At Charlotte’s Formal Wear and Events, manager Raven Thomas said that downtown is a great location for the business that features clothing for proms, pageants and weddings.
“I like it,” she said. “I like the privacy part of it, being a dress shop, as opposed to a mall.”
