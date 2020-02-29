VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An Albany Sailor said he is looking forward to supporting the U.S. Navy Rhino Demonstration Team for the 2020 air show season.
The Rhino Demo Team is a single-ship air show demonstration that displays the rich heritage of Naval aviation to patriotic audiences across the United States. The demo flight profile highlights the mobility, versatility and power of the most lethal, carrier-based Strike Fighter aircraft in the world, the F/A-18F Super Hornet, nicknamed the “Rhino.”
The Rhino Demo Team includes 15 elite members: four pilots, three weapon systems officers, and eight maintainers. All team members are attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA-106).
Aviation Electrician Mate 2nd Class D’Mauriel Willis, who has been assigned to VFA-106 since March 2018, marks this year as a first for supporting the Rhino Demo Team. Willis inspects, maintains, and repairs electrical systems on the Boeing built F/A-18 Super Hornet.
“I am proud to be a part of Rhino Demo,” said Willis, who added despite long hours examining systematics he knows his work is not in vain. “Those tedious hours are important and serve a bigger purpose.”
The Rhino Demo Team will fly the F/A-18F to 11 different air shows throughout the United States in 2020:
-- April 18, Thunder Over Louisville, Louisville, Ky.
-- May 23-24, Hyundai Air & Sea Show, Miami Beach, Fla.
-- June 5-7, Wildwood Air Show, North Wildwood, N.J.
-- June 13-14, Ocean City Air Show, Ocean City, Md.
-- July 4, Thunder Over North Beach, Racine, Wis.
-- July 23-26, EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, Oshkosh, Wis.
-- Aug. 15-16, Chicago Air & Water Show, Chicago
-- Aug. 29-30, New York Air Show, New Windsor, N.Y.
-- Sept. 19-20, NAS Oceana Air Show, Virginia Beach, Va.
-- Oct. 10-11, Wings Over Houston Air Show, Houston
-- Nov. 14-15, JBSA Air Show, San Antonio, Texas
VFA-106, also known as the “Gladiators,” is located at Naval Air Station Oceana. As the East Coast Super Hornet Fleet Replacement Squadron, VFA-106 comprises more than 200 officers and 1,340 Sailors who are committed to training the next generation of Strike Fighter aircrew in the tactical employment of the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet.
