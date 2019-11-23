ALBANY — Many people probably know that the Salvation Army offers year-around shelter for those who are down on their luck, and it’s been providing services in Albany for 100 years.
But the organization does a lot more — from utility assistance and a food pantry to phones and computers to keep in touch with loved ones and look for job opportunities and even facilities where people can take a shower and do a load of laundry.
It also holds daily religious services.
For a homeless person, even some basic things most take for granted are important. And the Salvation Army depends on donations to provide those items.
“You’d be surprised at the demand for men’s, women’s and children’s underwear,” Capt. James Sullivan, who runs the Albany operation with his wife, Capt. Rebecca Sullivan, said. “It isn’t always monetary donations we need. We need house supplies, toiletries, soap, wash cloths, sheets, T-shirts, washing powder.
“Sometimes supplies are as good as money, or even better.”
The Salvation Army operates a shelter with space for 30 men and a 22-bed housing section for women and children. Check-in is from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., but anyone who leaves after 8:30 p.m. is not readmitted for that night. For those people who do not have a form of identification, time at the shelter is limited to one night.
“When cold weather sets in, we turn no one away, even if you don’t have an ID,” James Sullivan said.
The space outside the sleeping areas is monitored with cameras and an employee who keeps watch. Each person coming in is searched for weapons and given a breathalyzer test.
“If you blow hot, you cannot stay,” Sullivan said. “Every bag is searched from top to bottom because we want people to be as safe as possible.”
Breakfast is served from 7 a.m.-7:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and dinner Monday through Friday from 6 p.m.-6:30 p.m. The kitchen serves about 100 people a day.
“Anyone can eat,” Sullivan said. “They don’t have to be homeless.”
The resource center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
“(Visitors) can drink coffee, wash their clothes,” Sullivan said. “Certain days they can take showers. They can get on the computer to look for jobs, use the phone. All the supplies for washing is given free.”
Time at the shelter is limited to 90 days, but those who work with case manager Amy Bearman can extend that stay.
“She meets with them once a week, sometimes twice, to develop a plan to help them move out of homelessness,” Sullivan said of those people who use the service. “If you’re working on case planning, your stay can be extended as long as you are following the case plan.”
The food pantry provides canned and dry items that can feed a family for four or five days, and the Salvation Army will prepare food boxes for senior citizens 62 and older for the holidays. The food boxes will contain non-perishable food items as well as a ham, turkey or hen.
The Salvation Army also provides emergency financial assistance for families through Project Share, with funding provided through donations from Georgia Power Co., Georgia Electric Membership Corporation and some partnering municipal utilities. The funds can help with utilities or unexpected bills that cause hardship for a family.
The Salvation Army also operates a thrift store that sells clothing and furniture. Proceeds help pay the organization’s bills.
The bell ringers out around the community also are raising money for operations during the holiday season.
“That money helps sustain us through the first half of the year,” Sullivan said. “Eighty-eight cents of every dollar (collected) stays local. Twelve percent goes to world services.
“Last year, due to the storms, we fell short with our goal by between $12,000 to $15,000, so we’re asking the community to help us exceed our goal this year. When we don’t meet the goal, programs suffer.”
With 100 years under its belt, it seems southwest Georgia has responded with support for the Salvation Army.
“We’re praying, hoping (and) our ambition is to be here another hundred years,” Sullivan said. “If it wasn’t for the community and the support, we couldn’t do it all.”