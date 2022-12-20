Albany Salvation Army running short on 2022 fundraising goal

The Salvation Army in Albany is running behind on the $70,000 goal for the 2022 Red Kettle Campaign that funds programs to help local residents who are in need.

 File Photo

ALBANY – With only days left before the end of its largest annual fundraising event of the year, the Salvation Army is hoping more people will remember to drop their coins and dollars into familiar red kettles to help meet the needs of area residents.

“This has been a challenging year for many individuals and families in our community with many people living paycheck to paycheck in this economy,” said Capt. Chris Thomas of the Albany Salvation Army office. “We continue to see increased need from those who have been affected by the pandemic and loss of jobs.

