ALBANY – With only days left before the end of its largest annual fundraising event of the year, the Salvation Army is hoping more people will remember to drop their coins and dollars into familiar red kettles to help meet the needs of area residents.
“This has been a challenging year for many individuals and families in our community with many people living paycheck to paycheck in this economy,” said Capt. Chris Thomas of the Albany Salvation Army office. “We continue to see increased need from those who have been affected by the pandemic and loss of jobs.
“The Red Kettle Campaign is falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2022 kettle goal of $70,000. We have currently raised $39,319.38 and are praying the community will dig deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance.”
Representatives will ring bells outside stores through Christmas Eve to raise money with the hopes of reaching the goal.
“The money raised in our Red Kettle Campaign stays right here in Albany,” Thomas said. “This means we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community for months to come. Every gift helps.”