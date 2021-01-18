ALBANY -- A fatal Saturday-afternoon shooting in Albany, the first homicide in Dougherty County in 2021, left one dead and two jailed when an argument turned violent.
Shatavon Demond Hayes, 35, died as a result of gunshot wounds, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said.
“He was shot multiple times,” Fowler said.
The shooting took place at about 4 p.m. Saturday at the 308 Grant Place apartment complex, the coroner said.
“From what I understand, somebody said (the victim) was drunk and went downstairs and he and his neighbors got into an altercation and the neighbor shot him,” Fowler said.
Shantevius Fruster, 22, has been charged with felony murder, and Percy Graham, 20, was charged with felony murder and tampering with evidence in the shooting, the Albany Police Department said.
The last fatal homicide in Albany prior to Saturday was on Christmas Day, when a man and woman in the drive-through at an Albany restaurant were shot.
Taneka Walker, 21, died after being shot multiple times. The driver, Issac James Jr., 25, was shot multiple times but survived.
