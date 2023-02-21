Albany set to examine pay scale of city workers

From left, Albany City Commissioners Vilnis Gaines and Jon Howard and City Manager Steven Carter have a discussion during a break at a Tuesday commission work session.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – The Albany City Commission is poised to initiate a second pay study in as many years, and the results could mean a pay raise for the city’s roughly 900 employees.

Four companies submitted proposals for the project, with Baltimore, Md.-based Bolton recommended to perform the city’s pay study.

