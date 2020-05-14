MACON – Kaitlyn Sokolowski of Albany was recently named the statewide 10th District winner of the Georgia Farm Bureau Middle School Essay Contest.
A seventh-grade student at St. Teresa’s Catholic School, Sokolowski won a $150 prize. She also received $100 for being the top winner from Georgia Farm Bureau’s 9th District, which includes 14 counties in southwest Georgia. She is the daughter of Katrina Sokolowski of Albany.
The contest was open to all sixth- through eighth-graders in Georgia, and 67 county Farm Bureaus submitted essays to be considered for district and state awards. A winner was selected from each of GFB’s 10 districts, and Sokolowski’s essay was selected from the 10 district winners.
In their essays, students were asked to discuss the relationship between farmers and natural resources. Students were instructed to explore the role natural resources play on farms and how farmers protect their natural resources. Essays were judged on clarity of thought and writing skill. Sokolowski’s essay can be read by visiting www.gfb.ag/9Sokolowski.
“Georgia Farm Bureau’s Middle School Essay Contest is where research and creativity meet to allow students a chance to challenge their writing skills," GFB Women’s Leadership Committee Chairwoman Heather Cabe said in a news release. "We provide a topic, the students do the research, and then they help us tell the story of agriculture. This group of students clearly researched ag-accurate information resulting in essays of which I’m confident farmers across Georgia will be proud.”
The Georgia Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee coordinated the statewide contest. Locally, the Dougherty County Farm Bureau coordinated the contest.
“We are proud of Kaitlyn for being selected as the statewide and 9th District winner of the Georgia Farm Bureau Essay Contest,” Dougherty County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee Chairwoman Cindy Drew said. “On behalf of Dougherty County Farm Bureau, I would like to thank the students and teachers who participated in our essay contest.”
