Albany sewer system work on Jefferson Street will mean inconvenience for motorists

Bruce Maples

 File Photo

ALBANY – The city of Albany’s ongoing sewer rehabilitation has a second deadline to meet with the need to complete work on North Jefferson Street ahead of a scheduled resurfacing by the Georgia Department of Transportation. The work will mean some detours and traffic delays for drivers.

The city has a June 30, 2025, deadline to complete 85% separation of stormwater and sewage in the city, the time its current federal permit expires, or face significant daily fines.

Recommended for you

Tags