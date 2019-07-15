ALBANY — The Albany Police Department responded to reports of shootings on Sunday and Monday morning, with the one from Monday resulting in a fatality.
Phyllis Banks, a spokeswoman for APD, said officers responded to 441 Heard Avenue at approximately 1:51 a.m. Monday about a shooting. On scene, a 23-year-old black male was located inside the residence with a gunshot wound in his chest.
He was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital by EMS, where he subsequently died from his injury, Banks said. The APD Robbery/Homicide Team and Crime Scene Unit has was called to investigate.
The victim was later identified as Takeem Maurice Brown, 23. Banks said no motive for the shooting has been determined at this time.
Banks said officers also responded to the 1400 block of East Residence Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday.
In that case, Michael Joyner, 28, went to the location to gamble. After leaving with his winnings, three black males approached the victim with a gun. The men chased the victim and caught up with him across the street, Banks said.
Banks said the three men beat him with a gun and shot him several times. It was not immediately unknown if any of his winnings were taken.
Banks said Joyner's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. A spokeswoman at Phoebe said Joyner had been transferred to a hospital in Macon.