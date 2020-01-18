ALBANY -- An Albany sorority celebrated its national organization’s centennial in the same manner it regularly conducts business, with service events that included reading to school children, tutoring and giving to the less fortunate.
Zeta Beta Phi, founded at Howard University in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 16, 1920, has two chapters in Albany, Beta Omega Zeta, composed of graduates, and the undergraduate Pi Beta at Albany State University.
“This week we had several events where we connected with the community,” said Royale Armstrong, president of the Beta Omega Zeta chapter, following the reading by Ward I Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard of a proclamation from Albany Mayor Bo Dorough. “We (also) donated blessing bags to Albany Rescue Mission and Liberty House.”
The packages contained hygiene items for the residents.
“We are a service organization,” Armstrong said. “It’s a well-rounded organization for well-rounded people. We do a lot of community things and social things.”
Zeta Beta Phi was founded on four principles, she said. Those are scholarship, sisterhood, service and finer womanhood. The Albany chapter dates back to the late 1940s.
The group also holds gatherings like game nights and bowling.
“We do sisterhood Sundays where we fellowship,” Armstrong said. “We do a number of things to bond.
“When a member loses a loved one we rally around them.”
The sorority plans to continue the work of the previous 100 years as it looks toward the future.
“We are definitely glad to be a part of the Albany community, and we want to continue to serve the people,” Armstrong said. “The motto of the organization is ‘A community conscience, action-oriented organization.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.