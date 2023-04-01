ALBANY – For William A. Hopkins, Founders Day at his alma mater is a pilgrimage he has made nearly every year for more than 50 years. And on Friday, he was among those from near and far celebrating the 120th anniversary of the establishment of Albany State University.

The Atlanta resident, who is a former professor and retired pastor, has attended nearly every Founder’s Day weekend since he graduated in 1968, with the exception of the four years his military service put him in Europe. He was among the audience on Friday at the Founder’s Day Convocation and was anticipating the Blue and Gold Scholarship Gala that was held on Saturday.

