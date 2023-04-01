Albany State University graduate Rutha Mae Harris, seated left, next to ASU President Marion Fedrick, gave the address during a Friday convocation as part of the 2023 Founder's Day celebration at the university.
ALBANY – For William A. Hopkins, Founders Day at his alma mater is a pilgrimage he has made nearly every year for more than 50 years. And on Friday, he was among those from near and far celebrating the 120th anniversary of the establishment of Albany State University.
The Atlanta resident, who is a former professor and retired pastor, has attended nearly every Founder’s Day weekend since he graduated in 1968, with the exception of the four years his military service put him in Europe. He was among the audience on Friday at the Founder’s Day Convocation and was anticipating the Blue and Gold Scholarship Gala that was held on Saturday.
“It rejuvenates me to watch and encourage the growth of new students,” he said. “I’m happy to give personal and financial support.”
Hopkins is part of a group of Albany State alumni that helps recruit students to attend his alma mater. He also has been active through the years recruiting athletes in all sports.
“We recruit (about) 350 or 400 students every year,” he said. “We have a fund; any student from the Atlanta area who gets into financial difficulties, we will help them.”
Prior to the placing of wreaths at the grave of ASU founder Joseph Winthrop Holley, Hopkins took a moment to reflect at the plaque commemorating the university’s experience during the Great Flood of 1994 that lay waste to much of the campus.
“Out of that destruction, that devastation, comes a blessing,” he said.
For Isreal Eady, a 1971 graduate, and wife Charlotte, who graduated the following year, this was one of the first times they have been back. Both were music majors, and Isreal Eady played the upright bass in the Albany Symphony Orchestra for a few years.
“This is where we met, and this is our educational foundation,” Charlotte Eady said. “We met in the Music Department. We alumni love Albany State.”
Earlier in the day, the couple, who now live in Griffin, ran into a friend they had not seen in 50 years.
“This is like a big-old family reunion,” Charlotte Eady said. “College campuses are where we met our lifetime friends.”
During the convocation prior to the graveside ceremony, 1970 Albany State graduate Rutha Mae Harris encouraged the audience of students and alumni to be founders of their university every day.
“Being a founder means being a fierce ambassador,” said Harris, who was one of the original Civil Rights-era Freedom Singers. “It means (working) for positive change.
“We celebrate our founding because a very large kernel of our founder resonates here. Albany State University is a place where many things have begun and the art of learning continues."