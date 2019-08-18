ALBANY – Supporters of Albany State University are reacting to what they fear could be a damaging development by turning the “crisis” into an opportunity.
Community members who are opposed to legislation introduced last year that would remove the state’s three historically black colleges and universities from the University System of Georgia will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard has headed a number of such meetings since state Sen. Freddie Powell-sims alerted the public to the proposed legislation.
Ahead of that Tuesday session at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 214 E. Oglethorpe Blvd., supporters are urging graduates of Albany State, Fort Valley State and Savannah State to commit to financially supporting those institutions. They are enlisting the faith, education and business communities to take up that challenge.
“There are a number of pastors who have made a commitment in getting the faith-based community involved,” the Rev. Lorenzo Heard of Greater 2nd Mt. Olive Baptist Church said. “(We’re) helping to raise funds for scholarships and for the endowment.”
Since Albany State is an economic engine for Albany and Southwest Georgia, supporters say they hope to draw donors from the region to the cause.
One critical need is housing, said businessman and Albany State graduate Gilbert Udoto. Having sufficient housing on campus is needed to ensure that freshmen who enter the institution can finish their four-year degrees in Albany.
“We have the land, all we need is housing,” he said. “We need some private investor to look at it. It’s just a win-win situation.”
One idea under consideration is having donation locations at home Albany State football games this season to give people the opportunity to drop in contributions.
Homecoming brings many Albany State alumni back to town, but the group envisions something more than the once-a-year boost of that event.
“Whether you like it or not, everybody directly or indirectly benefits from this college,” Udoto said. “If everybody gave $25, that would translate to more jobs, quality of life, just a lot of good things. We are in it for the long haul. We have to do it every day.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, Albany State President Marion Fredrick will address the issue of HB 278, which would remove the three HBCUs from the umbrella of the Georgia Board of Regents and place them under a separate 19-member board of trustees, 11 of whom would be selected by the governor.
“She’s really going to look at some key components of what we need to do,” Howard said. “Her staff will be there to talk about the housing component. Her staff will also talk about stabilizing the enrollment of the institution.”