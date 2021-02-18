WASHINGTON -- Adding to the growing list of Albany State University alumni who continue to excel in their professional fields, ASU alumnus Rear Admiral Cedric B. Guyton was appointed recently as assistant surgeon general for the Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Services.
Guyton graduated from ASU in 1993 with a bachelor of science degree in Biology. While at ASU, he demonstrated academic excellence and was both a Presidential Scholar and a Velma Fudge Grant Honors Program Scholar.
William Harrell, a fellow ASU alumnus (’95) and fraternity brother of Guyton's, spoke highly of his fellow alum and their time together as classmates.
“He was an excellent student, and if he could help you with anything he would – especially with chemistry,” Harrell said.
Guyton experienced leadership training at Albany State as an officer in the Student Government Association, and he also became a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity during his time at the university.
“As his fraternity brother, we shared experiences that taught us determination and intuitiveness," Harrell said. "The time that Cedric spent at Albany State University molded him into becoming the man he is today."
After Guyton received his undergraduate degree at ASU, the Thomasville native also earned master’s in Public Health/Epidemiology and doctor of Pharmaceutical Sciences degrees from Florida A&M University. He also received a Master Certificate in Program Management from George Washington University, and an HHS Level III certificate in Program/Project Management.
Guyton previously served as the deputy director for the Commissioned Corps Services and as associate director for knowledge management and innovation within the Office of Biotechnology Products for the Food and Drug Administration.
According to his official biography, Guyton has served in several leadership roles as a Corps officer, managed multimillion-dollar budgets and contracts, and has been responsible for the successful careers of other Corps officers.
ASU President Marion Fedrick has extended her best wishes to Guyton on behalf of the university.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.