Albany State announced departure of Vice President A.L. Fleming

A.L. Fleming

 Special Photo: ASU

ALBANY – Remembering A.L. Fleming’s tenure at Albany State University, University President Marion Fedrick initially said he was one of her first hires after arriving in 2018. But she quickly corrected that she actually brought him on board before she officially arrived on campus.

Albany State now must begin looking for a replacement for Fleming, the university’s vice president for advancement and executive director of the ASU Foundation.

