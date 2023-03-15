ALBANY – Remembering A.L. Fleming’s tenure at Albany State University, University President Marion Fedrick initially said he was one of her first hires after arriving in 2018. But she quickly corrected that she actually brought him on board before she officially arrived on campus.
Albany State now must begin looking for a replacement for Fleming, the university’s vice president for advancement and executive director of the ASU Foundation.
Fleming’s resignation was announced to the college community in a Tuesday email, and his final day on the job will be April 5.
“He is just moving on to another position,” Fedrick said on Wednesday. “I really hate to lose him in this role, but that’s OK; we are unsinkable and we’ll move on from there.”
During his tenure, Fleming doubled the endowment’s fund balance to the current roughly $3.8 million, the president said. Fleming also established partnerships with businesses and alumni for donations. The outgoing VP also will play a role in the Blue and Gold Gala, an annual scholarship event, before his departure.
“He will be working on making that a success before he leaves,” Fedrick said. “He has been well-received in the community as well as by our alumni.”
The university has no plans to appoint an interim vice president during the search for a permanent replacement.
“I’m working on the game plan,” Fedrick said. “I will have that by late March. Basically he is here until April. He and I will be working on how we will transition in that office.